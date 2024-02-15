14:51
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion

The head of the department of the Internal Affairs Directorate of Osh region was detained for extortion of money from a U.S. citizen. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

At the end of December 2023, a U.S. citizen, with the assistance of two people, contacted the head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Internal Affairs Directorate of Osh region with a request to take action against a Kyrgyz woman who had threatened and blackmailed him for allegedly raping her.

«However, the police officer, instead of stopping the criminal attack and taking measures established by law against the citizen, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the latter and through her demanded 2 million soms from the U.S. citizen through blackmailing,» the SCNS reported.

To establish the truth, the U.S. citizen was forced to contact the Osh Department of Internal Affairs to take action against the Kyrgyzstani, who, as part of a criminal case, was caught red-handed while receiving money.

«The investigation established that in order to receive money, the citizen was delivered by the police officer in his personal car. When she was detained, he fled the scene,» the SCNS reported.

The criminal case was transferred for investigation to the Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for Osh and Osh region. As a result of operational investigative measures, the head of the Department of the Internal Affairs Directorate of Osh region was detained on February 13 on suspicion of extortion and placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.
