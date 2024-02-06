11:02
74 billion soms to be allocated for energy sector in 2024

At least 74 billion soms will be provided for financing the energy sector and activities related to the preparation and holding of the autumn-winter period in 2024. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This is 40.7 billion soms more than it was allocated in 2023.

Including funds will be used for:

  • Increase in the authorized capital of Electric Stations OJSC and National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan — 55.8 billion soms;
  • Preparation for the autumn-winter period — 7 billion soms;
  • Allocation of budget loans — 2.7 billion soms.

In addition, 8.1 billion soms is provided for energy sector under government investment programs.
