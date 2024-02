Adyl Sydygaliev was appointed Director of the State Agency for Personal Data Protection under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov.

From 2019 to 2021, Adyl Sydygaliev was a deputy of the Parliament of the sixth convocation from Ata Meken faction, and from December 2021 — a deputy of the Parliament of the seventh convocation.