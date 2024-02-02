12:09
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Heat supply system promised to be restored in 2-3 days

«We will restore the capital’s heat supply system as soon as possible,» Deputy Minister of Energy Nasipbek Kerimov said at a press conference.

According to him, restoration work will take approximately 2-3 days. To date, Bishkekteploset’s system operates in recirculation mode. This is necessary to prevent the system from freezing. This will last until restoration work is completed.

«There are no questions regarding power supply. Power industry workers will uninterruptedly supply electricity to consumers,» Nasipbek Kerimov said.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.
