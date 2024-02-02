12:09
Akylbek Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin hold talks in Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov met with the Head of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin as part of his working visit to Almaty (Kazakhstan).

«I am glad to meet with you again and discuss topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian interaction. But first of all, I would like to thank you for your interest and support to those important proposals of the Kyrgyz side, which were voiced by me during my recent visit to Moscow. I am sure that our meeting today will provide an additional opportunity to compare views on the prospects of bilateral cooperation,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Mikhail Mishustin, in turn, noted that the Russian side is interested in strengthening friendly, partnership relations with the Kyrgyz Republic, which have always been based on the principles of mutual respect, good neighborliness and consideration of each other’s interests.

«It is important that Russian-Kyrgyz interaction, trade and economic cooperation are developing successfully. We have good opportunities to expand the horizons of partnership,» he said.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction, including in the spheres of education, transport, tourism and mining.
