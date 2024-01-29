Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in the ceremony of handing over vehicles to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov noted that the fight against illegal drug trafficking is a task not only for law enforcement agencies, but also for the entire society as a whole. He thanked the Russian government in the person of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation Nikolai Udovichenko.

«Thanks to this assistance, the staff of the State Drug Control Service will increase their potential and technical capabilities,» he said.

The head of the Cabinet also told about the economic results of the republic’s development in recent years.