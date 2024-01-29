Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey

A member of an organized criminal group who is on the interstate wanted list has been detained. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the detained citizen, 40, a native of Issyk-Ata district, is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as an active member of the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev. Previously, while serving a sentence in a correctional facility, he was in a close relationship with a native of Georgia, the so-called crime boss, repeatedly convicted in Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Georgia.

«It has been found out that the man, trying to evade criminal liability, left for Turkey in October 2023,» the ministry noted.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 262 (Creation of a criminal community or participation in it) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek ordered his detention (in absentia), and the citizen was put on the interstate wanted list.

According to the information received, he intended to meet with foreign criminal leaders (the so-called thieves) in Turkey and Georgia. However, he was detained and, with the assistance of Turkish law enforcement agencies, extradited to the Kyrgyz Republic on January 27.

Investigative actions are being carried out at the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.