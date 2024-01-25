27 clandestine drug laboratories liquidated for 3 years in Kyrgyzstan

The Service for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking has seized 15 tons 951 kilograms 729 grams of drugs for three years. The press service of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, this is 92.4 percent of the total amount of drugs seized by the internal affairs bodies.

In addition, over the past three years, the service has detected and liquidated 27 clandestine drug laboratories illegally manufacturing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

As a result of monitoring the Internet to identify persons involved in drug sales in messengers and social media, 599 cases of drug sale by contactless method have been detected over the past three years. At least 20 out of 39 online stores distributing narcotic drugs were liquidated, and three websites were blocked for advertising prohibited information on drugs.

More than 180 international events were held between 2021 and 2023, aimed at further strengthening cooperation and establishing new relationships with the competent authorities of foreign countries and international organizations in the fight against drug trafficking.