Kyrgyzstan and World Bank sign agreements on cooperation in energy sector

Two agreements in the field of energy and cooperation were signed between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov met with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatyana Proskuryakova and the Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Naveed Hassan Naqvi. The parties discussed issues of developing cooperation in the field of energy and water resources, as well as the upcoming visit of the executive directors of the World Bank Group to Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of negotiations between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank Group, agreements were signed «On the establishment and activities of representative offices of the World Bank Group in the Kyrgyz Republic» and «On the project for the development of renewable energy in the Kyrgyz Republic — Phase 1».

«The World Bank provides support in the energy sector, for example, agreement to finance a project to prepare a feasibility study for Kambarata HPP 1,» the statement says.