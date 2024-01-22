16:14
More than 500 Kyrgyzstanis get infected with measles since beginning of 2024

At least 536 cases of measles have been registered in the country since the beginning of the year. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis.

According to it, the most cases were registered in Bishkek (177), Chui (132) and Jalal-Abad (130) regions.

The Ministry of Health reminds that measles is dangerous due to complications.

If suspected, consult your doctor immediately to get a correct diagnosis and effective treatment. Call a doctor at home! If the body temperature is very high, call an ambulance.

The ministry added that the most effective way to prevent measles is vaccination. Children are vaccinated against measles according to the calendar at 12 months and at 6 years old, as well as with an additional dose are the age from 9 months to 7 years old inclusive in Family Medicine Centers/Family Doctors Groups/ Medical and Obstetric Centers free of charge.

Nine children died from measles in 2023 in Kyrgyzstan. All of them were not vaccinated. Their age is up to 12 months and older. A total of 7,046 cases of measles have been registered in the republic.
