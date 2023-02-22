16:13
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 674.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 153,158 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 674,266,379 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (103,168,534), India (44,685,132), Brazil (36,987,682), France (39,800,890), Russia (21,878,868), Turkey (17,042,722), Great Britain (24,574,823), Italy (25,547,414), Spain (13,755,956), Germany (38,018,111), Argentina (10,043,308), Iran (7,567,161) and Columbia (6,356,468).

At least 6,864,223 people died from the virus, including 1,117,820 people — in the USA, 698,050— in Brazil, 332,839— in Mexico, 530,761— in India, 219,177— in the UK, 187,850— in Italy and 387,899— in Russia.

At least 206,632 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,497,449 cases — in Kazakhstan, 250,873— in Uzbekistan, 17,721 — in Tajikistan.

    
