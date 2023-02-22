Kyrgyzstan enters top 5 countries from which Russian marketplaces import goods

At year-end 2022, Kyrgyzstan for the first time entered the top five countries from which sellers on Russian marketplaces imported goods. Analysis by Tochka fintech company says.

At the same time, Belarus, as a supplier country, is noticeably ahead of Singapore. Market participants say that these two countries of the near abroad are convenient in terms of parallel imports and logistics, which have become even more complicated with the onset of a new crisis. Thanks to new delivery channels, large Internet sites managed to more than double the number of sellers in a year.

Kyrgyzstan accounted for 11 percent of products sold in e-commerce, which allowed this country to enter the top 5 suppliers for marketplace sellers in 2022.

For comparison: 5 percent were imported from the republic in 2021, 2 percent — in 2020.