16:04
USD 89.51
EUR 97.41
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstan enters top 5 countries from which Russian marketplaces import goods

At year-end 2022, Kyrgyzstan for the first time entered the top five countries from which sellers on Russian marketplaces imported goods. Analysis by Tochka fintech company says.

At the same time, Belarus, as a supplier country, is noticeably ahead of Singapore. Market participants say that these two countries of the near abroad are convenient in terms of parallel imports and logistics, which have become even more complicated with the onset of a new crisis. Thanks to new delivery channels, large Internet sites managed to more than double the number of sellers in a year.

Kyrgyzstan accounted for 11 percent of products sold in e-commerce, which allowed this country to enter the top 5 suppliers for marketplace sellers in 2022.

For comparison: 5 percent were imported from the republic in 2021, 2 percent — in 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/259128/
views: 2047
Print
Related
Для электронной коммерции в Центральной Азии предлагают создавать спецсчета
В Бишкеке прошел форум по электронной коммерции e-Commerce EXPO 2023
Volume of Kyrgyzstan’s e-commerce market estimated at $200-300 million
Kyrgyzstan could become e-commerce hub for Central Asia
Объем рынка электронной коммерции Кыргызстана оценивается в $200-300 миллионов
Электронная коммерция в Кыргызстане составляет 5,3 процента розничной торговли
Экспорт кыргызских товаров на Wildberries оценивается в 2,6 миллиарда сомов
Форум e-Commerce EXPO 2023 состоится 22 октября в Бишкеке
Sales of products from Kyrgyzstan on Wildberries increase to 9.2 billion rubles
Bishkek hosts forum with participation of global marketplaces
Popular
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Saturday
14:10
Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway
12:57
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with his Tajik counterpart to discuss border issue
12:48
Gasoline prices in Russia grow to maximum since fall 2023
12:37
New fire unit opened in Suzak village
12:28
Kant resident distributes Hizb ut-Tahrir videos through social media