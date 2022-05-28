21:08
Agriculture Ministry proposes to impose ban on sugar export for six months

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan proposes to impose a ban on the export of sugar for six months. The draft resolution was submitted for public discussion.

The background statement says that the sown area of ​​sugar beet will reach 14,500 hectares in 2022, which will give a gross harvest of 92,600 tons of raw materials according to the forecast. This will provide the republic with sugar by 59.5 percent.

The annual domestic demand for granulated sugar is 170,800 tons. It is necessary to import 75,000-79,000 tons of granulated sugar or about 900,000 tons of sugar beet for further processing, or 77,000-82,000 tons of cane sugar.

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission allocated a quota to Kyrgyzstan for granulated sugar and cane sugar in the amount of 105,000 tons for 2022.

In case of financing of the cluster development of this industry for two years, that is, by the end of 2023, the provision of the republic with sugar will be more than 85 percent. However, one should take into account a temporary ban on the export of sugar and raw cane sugar from Russia and Kazakhstan.

To avoid shortage of sugar and meet the demand, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan proposes to impose a ban on its export for a period of six months.
