18:12
USD 84.80
EUR 97.97
RUB 1.19
English

Sadyr Japarov announces new stage of cooperation between EU and Central Asia

«Today we can declare the beginning of a new stage in the expansion of cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia, which gives us well-grounded optimism,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the first European Union — Central Asia economic forum.

The head of state «with particular satisfaction» noted that this rapprochement meets the goals and objectives of the new European Union strategy for Central Asia, approved in 2019 in Bishkek.

«It is deeply symbolic that exactly in the capital of our country we are laying the foundation for economic cooperation for years to come, which gives today’s event a constructive impetus,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/212825/
views: 59
Print
Related
Ursula von der Leyen: Central Asia is suffering from effects of climate change
Edil Baisalov invites Central Asian countries to develop joint projects
Vice President of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrives in Kyrgyzstan
EU - Central Asia forum: Focus on green economy and hope for contracts
EU Special Representative: Presence of independent trade unions is essential
President Sadyr Japarov meets with EU Special Representatives
EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022
EU expects freedom of expression, pluralism in parliamentary elections
EU and Kyrgyzstan discuss women's representation in Parliament
EU Special Representatives to meet with Sadyr Japarov in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
5 November, Friday
18:08
Hungary recognizes vaccination passports of Kyrgyzstan Hungary recognizes vaccination passports of Kyrgyzstan
18:01
European experience of green economic recovery important for Kyrgyzstan
17:51
Sadyr Japarov announces new stage of cooperation between EU and Central Asia
17:39
Sadyr Japarov: Green economy is priority in Kyrgyzstan's policy
17:09
Ursula von der Leyen: Central Asia is suffering from effects of climate change