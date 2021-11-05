Sadyr Japarov announces new stage of cooperation between EU and Central Asia

«Today we can declare the beginning of a new stage in the expansion of cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia, which gives us well-grounded optimism,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the first European Union — Central Asia economic forum.

The head of state «with particular satisfaction» noted that this rapprochement meets the goals and objectives of the new European Union strategy for Central Asia, approved in 2019 in Bishkek.

«It is deeply symbolic that exactly in the capital of our country we are laying the foundation for economic cooperation for years to come, which gives today’s event a constructive impetus,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.