Ursula von der Leyen: Central Asia is suffering from effects of climate change

«Central Asia is already suffering from the effects of climate change,» the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today at the first European Union — Central Asia Economic Forum.

According to her, Central Asia is important for Europe. For 30 years after gaining independence, the economies of the Central Asian countries grew non-stop until the pandemic brought its changes.

At the same time, Ursula von der Leyen is confident that cooperation between the European Union and the Central Asian states will allow restarting the engine of the economy. At the same time, it can make the economies of Central Asia stronger, fairer and more sustainable in the long term.

«Green recovery, digitalization and a favorable business climate are the three main areas that will be discussed on the agenda today. Europe has unrivaled experience in all these areas. We offer closer cooperation to all Central Asian states in our common interests,» she said.

The President of the European Commission reminded that this summer the drought destroyed crops, killed animals and depleted reservoirs in the countries of Central Asia. But at the same time, Central Asia has a huge untapped potential for renewable energy sources.

«Thanks to the investment, the region can become less dependent on coal and fossil fuels, they will help create additional jobs and clean air. Green investment can spur economic recovery. Europe also has a lot to offer in terms of digitalization. After all, this is what we do at home. People, companies, their rights are placed in the center of attention amidst digitalization. Europe is already the first foreign investor in many Central Asian states. There is potential to make this partnership even stronger,» she concluded.