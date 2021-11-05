SCNS publishes list of persons who are allowed to cross Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Ethnic Kyrgyz living in the territory of Tajikistan can enter the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The state committee notes that in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated May 21, 2021, the passage of persons, goods and vehicles from Tajikistan through Kulundu-Avtodorozhny, Kairagach-Avtodorozhny, Kyzyl-Bel-Avtodorozhny, Bordobo-Avtodorozhny and Karamyk-Avtodorozhny checkpoints has been suspended until further notice.

According to the State Committee for National Security, only following categories of people can pass through the border checkpoints:

— Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan returning to their homeland;

— Accredited employees of diplomatic missions of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, accredited employees of international organizations and their missions located in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as members of their families with prior notification of their arrival / departure through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;

— Members of the delegations of foreign states and international organizations with prior notification of their arrival through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;

— Persons who are subject to the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of immigration of ethnic Kyrgyz and the provision of guarantees to them, subject to documentary confirmation of their relationship, as well as the origin of goods and vehicles for personal use in accordance with the law of the Eurasian Economic Union and the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic;

— Citizens of Tajikistan, goods and vehicles involved in the implementation of the projects «Rehabilitation of Toktogul HPP» at the request of the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, received by the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic;

— Citizens of Tajikistan studying or working in educational institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic at the request of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic submitted in advance to the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic;

— Minor children of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic with Tajik citizenship, subject to documentary confirmation of kinship.

«Citizens of Tajikistan are not allowed to enter the territory of Kyrgyzstan through third countries,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Earlier, the deputy of the Parliament Chynara Urumkalieva reported that due to the closure of the borders, ethnic Kyrgyz living in the territory of Tajikistan cannot enter the territory of Kyrgyzstan.