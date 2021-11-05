12:07
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 519,973 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 248,598,120 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (46,334,856), India (34,321,025), Brazil (21,849,137), France (7,292,220), Russia (8,533,706), Turkey (8,150,678), Great Britain (9,252,646), Italy (4,788,704), Spain (5,022,546), Germany (4,722,102), Argentina (5,293,989), Iran (5,964,824) and Columbia (5,009,007).

At least 5,029,234 people died from the virus, including 751,555 people — in the USA, 608,671— in Brazil, 288,887— in Mexico, 459,652— in India, 141,826— in the UK, 132,283— in Italy and 238,784 — in Russia.

At least 181,668 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,025,990 cases — in Kazakhstan, 187,085— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.
