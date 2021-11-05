Land plot of kindergarten returned to state in Nookat district

The Prosecutor’s Office of Nookat district returned the illegally alienated land plot of the social infrastructure object to municipal ownership. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

In 2005, by the resolution of the members of the general meeting of Aral peasant farm, the land plot of the former kindergarten in Mirmakhmudov rural area (18 ares) was illegally sold to a private person.

On the basis of the act of the prosecutor’s response, the aforementioned land plot with a market cost of 3,075,000 soms was transferred to the balance sheet of the municipality.