Population census to take place in Kyrgyzstan from March 25 to April 3, 2022

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has decided on the date of the population and housing census in the country. The terms of its holding were approved by the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In remote areas of the republic, the census will take place from April 23 to May 2, 2022, in the rest of the country — from March 25 to April 3, 2022.

All citizens of Kyrgyzstan, foreign citizens and stateless persons permanently residing or temporarily staying in the territory of the country, as well as Kyrgyzstanis who are temporarily absent during the population and housing census are subject to the census. In addition, census of all residential premises located on the territory of the country will be conducted.

In connection with the census, the process of renaming settlements and streets has been suspended until December 31, 2022.

The nationwide population census was supposed to take place last year. But due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the lockdown, it was not postponed indefinitely.