14:46
USD 84.77
EUR 98.21
RUB 1.19
English

Population census to take place in Kyrgyzstan from March 25 to April 3, 2022

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has decided on the date of the population and housing census in the country. The terms of its holding were approved by the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In remote areas of the republic, the census will take place from April 23 to May 2, 2022, in the rest of the country — from March 25 to April 3, 2022.

All citizens of Kyrgyzstan, foreign citizens and stateless persons permanently residing or temporarily staying in the territory of the country, as well as Kyrgyzstanis who are temporarily absent during the population and housing census are subject to the census. In addition, census of all residential premises located on the territory of the country will be conducted.

In connection with the census, the process of renaming settlements and streets has been suspended until December 31, 2022.

The nationwide population census was supposed to take place last year. But due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the lockdown, it was not postponed indefinitely.
link: https://24.kg/english/212647/
views: 140
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 320 million soms on population census
Kyrgyzstan to carry out population census in September in electronic format
National Statistical Committee to conduct population census in 2021
UNFPA to finance purchase of PPE for population census in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan postpones population and housing census to 2021
Kyrgyzstan postpones population census for indefinite period
Kyrgyzstan postpones population census for a month
Kyrgyzstan not to postpone population census due to coronavirus
Population census to cost Kyrgyzstan $ 1.2 per person
National Statistical Committee tells about purpose of population census 2020
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
4 November, Thursday
14:40
Temporary shelters for homeless people opened in Bishkek Temporary shelters for homeless people opened in Bishke...
14:14
Six orphanage alumni get municipal apartments in Bishkek
13:40
Woman falls from fourth floor balcony in Bishkek
13:30
Population census to take place in Kyrgyzstan from March 25 to April 3, 2022
13:13
Deputy Chairman of Security Council about Kabul and ISIS threat