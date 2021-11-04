Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 630,224 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 248,078,147 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (46,252,749), India (34,308,140), Brazil (21,835,785), France (7,282,823), Russia (8,494,589), Turkey (8,121,196), Great Britain (9,215,080), Italy (4,782,802), Spain (5,019,255), Germany (4,684,462), Argentina (5,292,549), Iran (5,954,962) and Columbia (5,007,099).

At least 5,021,405 people died from the virus, including 750,410 people — in the USA, 608,235— in Brazil, 288,733— in Mexico, 459,191— in India, 141,607— in the UK, 132,224— in Italy and 237,619 — in Russia.

At least 181,590 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,024,449 cases — in Kazakhstan, 186,793— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.