11:42
USD 84.77
EUR 98.21
RUB 1.19
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 630,224 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 248,078,147 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (46,252,749), India (34,308,140), Brazil (21,835,785), France (7,282,823), Russia (8,494,589), Turkey (8,121,196), Great Britain (9,215,080), Italy (4,782,802), Spain (5,019,255), Germany (4,684,462), Argentina (5,292,549), Iran (5,954,962) and Columbia (5,007,099).

At least 5,021,405 people died from the virus, including 750,410 people — in the USA, 608,235— in Brazil, 288,733— in Mexico, 459,191— in India, 141,607— in the UK, 132,224— in Italy and 237,619 — in Russia.

At least 181,590 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,024,449 cases — in Kazakhstan, 186,793— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/212623/
views: 72
Print
Related
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,435 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 221 - in serious condition
91 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,590 in total
USA includes Kyrgyzstan in list of countries with low risk of COVID-19 infection
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.4 million people globally
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,408 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 209 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
74 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,499 in total
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
4 November, Thursday
11:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248 million...
11:01
Taalatbek Masadykov: Recognition of Taliban government is out of the question
10:48
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:45
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:43
1,435 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 221 - in serious condition