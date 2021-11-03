EU - Central Asia forum: Focus on green economy and hope for contracts

The first economic forum European Union — Central Asia will be held in Bishkek on November 5. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Aziz Aaliev once again reminded about it at a press conference today.

He said that, in addition to the authorities of Kyrgyzstan, the Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Deputy Prime Ministers of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan confirmed their participation in the event. Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, as well as a number of Foreign Ministers of European countries, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary will come to the forum from the EU side. Representatives of international organizations will also participate in the event.

«The arrival of the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is expected to discuss the issue of allocation of money for the development of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu. We want to attract investments, technologies, innovations at the forum. This is our mission in the context of cooperation. The event is aimed at developing coordinated economic measures, discussing the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main focus is on the green economy. This is exactly the direction where European partners have the most advanced technologies,» Aziz Aaliev said.

The forum will include events organized by the World Customs Organization, a business forum where direct contacts can be established.

Terhi Hakala, EU Special Representative for Central Asia, noted that the forum will be held on the basis of the EU strategy in Central Asia. «We are interested in developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and the Central Asian states. The concept of the event will change over time and the forum will become a regular event. One of its main themes is the green economy. At the forum in Glasgow, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic announced certain obligations for the republic. When we talk about the main topics of the forum, it is important that the agendas in the green economy coincide with the program of cooperation between the European Union and the country in the coming years,» she concluded.