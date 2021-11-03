15:54
USD 84.80
EUR 98.27
RUB 1.19
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 324,710 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 247,447,923 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (46,140,509), India (34,296,237), Brazil (21,814,693), France (7,272,516), Russia (8,455,232), Turkey (8,061,636), Great Britain (9,174,077), Italy (4,777,614), Spain (5,016,968), Germany (4,634,836), Argentina (5,289,945), Iran (5,944,599) and Columbia (5,003,977).

At least 5,011,786 people died from the virus, including 748,173 people — in the USA, 607,922— in Brazil, 288,464— in Mexico, 458,880— in India, 141,390— in the UK, 132,161— in Italy and 236,462 — in Russia.

At least 181,499 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,021,452 cases — in Kazakhstan, 186,521— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/212539/
views: 74
Print
Related
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,408 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 209 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
74 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,499 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.1 million people globally
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,433 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 229 - in serious condition
98 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,425 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 246.6 million people globally
1,416 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 223 - in serious condition
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow
Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek
Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia
Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy
3 November, Wednesday
15:27
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.4 mill...
15:12
Wanted for fraud Kyrgyzstani detained in Moscow
15:03
Tajik side makes attempt to build bridge at disputed section of border
14:55
CEC approves form and text of ballots for single-mandate constituencies
14:51
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan