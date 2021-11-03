Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 324,710 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 247,447,923 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (46,140,509), India (34,296,237), Brazil (21,814,693), France (7,272,516), Russia (8,455,232), Turkey (8,061,636), Great Britain (9,174,077), Italy (4,777,614), Spain (5,016,968), Germany (4,634,836), Argentina (5,289,945), Iran (5,944,599) and Columbia (5,003,977).

At least 5,011,786 people died from the virus, including 748,173 people — in the USA, 607,922— in Brazil, 288,464— in Mexico, 458,880— in India, 141,390— in the UK, 132,161— in Italy and 236,462 — in Russia.

At least 181,499 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,021,452 cases — in Kazakhstan, 186,521— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.