15:54
USD 84.80
EUR 98.27
RUB 1.19
English

Tajik side makes attempt to build bridge at disputed section of border

Representatives of a neighboring country tried to start construction of a bridge at a disputed site at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Musurmanbek Tursumatov, head of the Department of Law, Order, Security and Emergency Situations of the office of the Presidential Envoy to Batken region, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Tajiks installed fittings and tried to lay the foundation. After negotiations between border representatives, construction work was stopped.

«The situation is stable, the servicemen of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security are working as usual. The construction of the bridge has been stopped,» Musurmanbek Tursumatov told.
link: https://24.kg/english/212535/
views: 92
Print
Related
Border conflict in Batken: Stories of eyewitness evacuated from conflict zone
Great losses, small victims: About Batken children affected by border conflicts
Presidential Envoy to Batken region meets with his Tajik counterpart
Tajikistan reacts to Sadyr Japarov's words about Murghab
Kyrgyzstan to open border with Tajikistan only after border demarcation
Kyrgyzstan opens border for students from Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit 8.5 more kilometers of border
Injured in attack by Tajikistan cannot get free medical care
Border guards put on combat alert in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan releases schoolchildren detained at border in Leilek district
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow
Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek
Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia
Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy
3 November, Wednesday
15:27
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.4 mill...
15:12
Wanted for fraud Kyrgyzstani detained in Moscow
15:03
Tajik side makes attempt to build bridge at disputed section of border
14:55
CEC approves form and text of ballots for single-mandate constituencies
14:51
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan