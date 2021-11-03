Tajik side makes attempt to build bridge at disputed section of border

Representatives of a neighboring country tried to start construction of a bridge at a disputed site at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Musurmanbek Tursumatov, head of the Department of Law, Order, Security and Emergency Situations of the office of the Presidential Envoy to Batken region, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Tajiks installed fittings and tried to lay the foundation. After negotiations between border representatives, construction work was stopped.

«The situation is stable, the servicemen of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security are working as usual. The construction of the bridge has been stopped,» Musurmanbek Tursumatov told.