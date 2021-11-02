Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 429,925 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 247,123,213 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (46,089,514), India (34,285,814), Brazil (21,814,693), France (7,270,410), Russia (8,417,305), Turkey (8,061,636), Great Britain (9,140,441), Italy (4,774,783), Spain (5,011,148), Germany (4,619,273), Argentina (5,289,945), Iran (5,934,495) and Columbia (5,003,977).

At least 5,005,420 people died from the virus, including 746,982 people — in the USA, 607,922— in Brazil, 288,365— in Mexico, 458,437— in India, 141,098— in the UK, 132,120— in Italy and 235,318 — in Russia.

At least 181,425 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,020,264 cases — in Kazakhstan, 186,244— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.