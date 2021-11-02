Price of diesel fuel grows by almost 2 soms in Kyrgyzstan for a month

Price of diesel fuel increased by 1.92 soms in Kyrgyzstan for a month. The National Statistical Committee of the republic provided such data.

If at the end of September, the average price of diesel fuel was 51.42 soms, then as of November 1 it reached 53.36 soms. The most expensive diesel fuel is in Kerben (58.69 soms), Isfana (56.99 soms) and Batken (56.55 soms). The lowest price of diesel fuel was registered in Karakol (52.27 soms), Talas (52.45 soms) and Kara-Balta (52.5 soms).

Gasoline has also risen in price. Cost of AI 92 increased by 82 tyiyns — from 56.84 to 57.66 soms, and AI 95 — by 80 tyiyns (from 61.22 to 62.02 soms).