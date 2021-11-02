10:41
USD 84.79
EUR 98.12
RUB 1.19
English

Price of diesel fuel grows by almost 2 soms in Kyrgyzstan for a month

Price of diesel fuel increased by 1.92 soms in Kyrgyzstan for a month. The National Statistical Committee of the republic provided such data.

If at the end of September, the average price of diesel fuel was 51.42 soms, then as of November 1 it reached 53.36 soms. The most expensive diesel fuel is in Kerben (58.69 soms), Isfana (56.99 soms) and Batken (56.55 soms). The lowest price of diesel fuel was registered in Karakol (52.27 soms), Talas (52.45 soms) and Kara-Balta (52.5 soms).

Gasoline has also risen in price. Cost of AI 92 increased by 82 tyiyns — from 56.84 to 57.66 soms, and AI 95 — by 80 tyiyns (from 61.22 to 62.02 soms).
link: https://24.kg/english/212390/
views: 160
Print
Related
More than a dozen gas stations closed in southern Kyrgyzstan
Indicative balance for duty-free supplies of fuel from Russia signed
Truckers protest against diesel fuel shortage in Kazakhstan
Fuel to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan again
Russia agrees to provide Kyrgyzstan with additional duty-free fuel
Gasoline prices in Kyrgyzstan higher than in Russia
Association of Oil Traders: Duty-free gasoline to be enough until October
Cabinet of Ministers in talks with Russia to increase duty-free supplies of fuel
Fuel price grows by almost 1 som for week in Kyrgyzstan
Gasoline could rise in price by almost two soms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Akylbek Japarov tells delegation from Turkey about gold mining in Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov tells delegation from Turkey about gold mining in Kyrgyzstan
Border conflict in Batken: Stories of eyewitness evacuated from conflict zone Border conflict in Batken: Stories of eyewitness evacuated from conflict zone
ADB to allocate $25 million to Kyrgyzstan for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines ADB to allocate $25 million to Kyrgyzstan for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines
Aida Kasymalieva to perform duties of Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymalieva to perform duties of Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
2 November, Tuesday
10:00
Suspect in possession of drugs detained in Bishkek Suspect in possession of drugs detained in Bishkek
09:45
Sadyr Japarov holds number of meetings at UN Climate Change Conference
09:14
Price of diesel fuel grows by almost 2 soms in Kyrgyzstan for a month
1 November, Monday
20:24
President Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Islamic Development Bank
18:18
Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh
18:11
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
17:59
Ex-deputy governor of Chui region accused of bribery of voters
17:28
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference