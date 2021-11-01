11:46
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 246.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,195,701 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 246,693,288 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,967,772), India (34,273,300), Brazil (21,810,855), France (7,268,527), Russia (8,377,984), Turkey (8,032,958), Great Britain (9,100,442), Italy (4,771,965), Spain (5,011,148), Germany (4,607,958), Argentina (5,288,807), Iran (5,924,638) and Columbia (5,002,387).

At least 4,999,486 people died from the virus, including 745,805 people — in the USA, 607,824— in Brazil, 288,276— in Mexico, 458,186— in India, 141,055— in the UK, 132,100— in Italy and 234,194 — in Russia.

At least 181,327 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,020,264 cases — in Kazakhstan, 185,963— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.
