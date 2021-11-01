Sergei Shoigu donates humanitarian aid to veterans of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu donated humanitarian aid to the veterans of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan. The Council of War, Armed Forces Veterans and Home Front Workers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Military Attaché on Defense Issues of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic, Igor Dovbnya, handed over medical equipment and office equipment to the servicemen. He noted that this is a small step in strengthening allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Igor Dovbnya added that the friendly relations between the two countries would continue to be strengthened and developed.

The humanitarian aid includes wheelchairs, glucometers, crutches, quartz lamps, computers and a camera.

The Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic added that the assistance was provided within the framework of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries by the decision of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu.