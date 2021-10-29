ADB to allocate $25 million to Kyrgyzstan for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $25 million project to help the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic procure and deploy coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and strengthen the country’s capacity to implement its vaccination program. ADB website says.

ADB’s assistance, comprising a $12.5 million loan and a $12.5 million grant, will support the Kyrgyz Republic’s National Vaccination Deployment Plan by purchasing and delivering an estimated 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as syringes and safety boxes.

«Vaccination is vital in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and preventing further losses from the pandemic. This project will help protect people in the Kyrgyz Republic and help restore the country’s gains in economic development and poverty reduction. ADB is fully committed to supporting the Kyrgyz Republic’s recovery from the pandemic,» ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said.

ADB’s COVID-19 Vaccine Support Project will help vaccinate over 760,000 people, or about 12 percent of the Kyrgyz Republic’s population.