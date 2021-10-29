20:51
USD 84.80
EUR 98.29
RUB 1.20
English

ADB to allocate $25 million to Kyrgyzstan for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $25 million project to help the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic procure and deploy coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and strengthen the country’s capacity to implement its vaccination program. ADB website says.

ADB’s assistance, comprising a $12.5 million loan and a $12.5 million grant, will support the Kyrgyz Republic’s National Vaccination Deployment Plan by purchasing and delivering an estimated 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as syringes and safety boxes.

«Vaccination is vital in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and preventing further losses from the pandemic. This project will help protect people in the Kyrgyz Republic and help restore the country’s gains in economic development and poverty reduction. ADB is fully committed to supporting the Kyrgyz Republic’s recovery from the pandemic,» ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said.

ADB’s COVID-19 Vaccine Support Project will help vaccinate over 760,000 people, or about 12 percent of the Kyrgyz Republic’s population.
link: https://24.kg/english/212199/
views: 153
Print
Related
Cultural workers of Kyrgyzstan obliged to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Experts to study issue of vaccination of children with Pfizer vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination: Where and when Kyrgyzstanis can get Pfizer vaccine
COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young as three
COVID-19: One-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
COVID-19: Medical workers tell about vaccination of children in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions reported after vaccination
New batch of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
29 October, Friday
20:11
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Grappling Championship Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Grappling Champi...
20:06
Experts: 2021 elections will be most difficult in history of Kyrgyzstan
19:37
ADB to allocate $25 million to Kyrgyzstan for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines
19:30
21 people injured in traffic accident involving bus in Bishkek
19:08
Sadyr Japarov to meet with President of Turkey Recep Erdogan in November