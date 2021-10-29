Only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis satisfied with fight against coronavirus

Only 8 percent of respondents in Kyrgyzstan are satisfied with the government’s actions to combat coronavirus. A study conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) says.

At least 46 percent of Kyrgyzstanis are partially satisfied and 25 percent do not like the way the authorities counteract the spread of the virus. 16 percent are not satisfied with it at all.

The opinion poll was conducted from September 11 to September 26, 2021 by interviewing through mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sample group is n = 1,209 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over.