National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $50 million to maintain exchange rate of som

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted its third intervention for a month yesterday. Website of the bank says.

A total of $25.7 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 24.3 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. Since the beginning of the month, the National Bank has spent $87.8 million on maintaining the som’s exchange rate.

Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has conducted nine interventions, selling $398,950 million.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic enters the foreign exchange market with interventions to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.