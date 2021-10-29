14:43
Only 8 percent of surveyed Kyrgyzstanis consider work of CEC as effective

Only 8 percent of surveyed Kyrgyzstanis consider the work of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on organizing and monitoring elections to be very effective. Results of a study conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) say.

According to it, 37 percent of respondents assessed the work of the CEC as sufficiently effective and 33 percent as ineffective. Some 16 percent consider the work of the election commission to be very ineffective.

During the survey, respondents were asked if they were offered money or other material incentives during the last local elections in Kyrgyzstan. At least 11 percent of the study participants answered that people tried to get them interested financially. 16 percent have heard of such offers from friends or neighbors. Nobody tried to encourage 71 percent of the respondents. 10 percent of citizens who took part in the survey said that money was offered to their family members.

The opinion poll was conducted from September 11 to September 26, 2021 by interviewing through mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sample group is n = 1,209 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over.
