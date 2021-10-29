11:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 245.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 501,214 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 245,497,587 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,826,098), India (34,231,809), Brazil (21,781,436), France (7,248,285), Russia (8,260,045), Turkey (7,961,505), Great Britain (8,978,443), Italy (4,757,231), Spain (5,008,887), Germany (4,553,773), Argentina (5,286,074), Iran (5,899,509) and Columbia (4,997,444).

At least 4,980,012 people died from the virus, including 743,358 people — in the USA, 607,068— in Brazil, 287,769— in Mexico, 456,386— in India, 140,628— in the UK, 132,004— in Italy and 230,786 — in Russia.

At least 181,105 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,015,439 cases — in Kazakhstan, 184,905— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.
