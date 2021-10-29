11:38
USD 84.80
EUR 98.29
RUB 1.20
English

Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

At least two patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

One case was registered in Bishkek, one more — in Issyk-Kul region. The deceased were not vaccinated.

In total, 2,666 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/212066/
views: 104
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 245.4 million people globally
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,426 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 228 - in serious condition
116 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,105 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 244.9 million people globally
1,404 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 237 - in serious condition
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
124 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 180,989 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 244.4 million people globally
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
29 October, Friday
11:14
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 245.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 245.4 milli...
10:57
Agriculture Ministry to conduct own investigation into arrest of Deputy Minister
10:49
Kyrgyzstani Ekaterina Zabolotnova to represent country at Miss Earth pageant
10:36
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:32
1,426 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 228 - in serious condition