Supporters of head of Oktyabrsky Internal Affairs Department hold rally at SCNS

A rally in support of the head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek Ulanbek Aaliev is held in Bishkek near the building of the State Committee for National Security.

The detainee’s relatives demand to release the policeman from custody. According to the protesters, Ulanbek Aaliev became a victim of fraudsters.

Earlier, a lawyer Kanat Khasanov held a one-man protest at the building of the Main Internal Affairs Department demanding to release the woman suspected of fraud. According to the lawyer, the mother of six children was unreasonably detained and placed in the detention center 1 in Bishkek. The day after the rally, Asyl Talipova was placed under house arrest. After that, the Military Prosecutor’s Office detained the head of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district Ulan Aaliev, the former deputy head of the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department Talgat Kuvatbekov and the investigator of the Internal Affairs Department of the district Aisuluu Ramazan kyzy. All three are suspected of torturing the detainee.
