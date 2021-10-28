Two residential buildings burn down in Batken and Chui regions for 24 hours

Two residential buildings burned down in Batken and Chui regions of Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A residential building burned down on Toktogul Street in Apsamat village of Kadamdzhai district. The total area of the fire was 160 square meters.

The second house burned down on Torgovaya Street in Sokuluk district. The fire was brought under control at 5.00, and was completely extinguished in an hour. The total area of the burnt-out house is 150 square meters.

The cause of the fire is being established.