14:18
USD 84.79
EUR 98.42
RUB 1.22
English

Two residential buildings burn down in Batken and Chui regions for 24 hours

Two residential buildings burned down in Batken and Chui regions of Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A residential building burned down on Toktogul Street in Apsamat village of Kadamdzhai district. The total area of the fire was 160 square meters.

The second house burned down on Torgovaya Street in Sokuluk district. The fire was brought under control at 5.00, and was completely extinguished in an hour. The total area of the burnt-out house is 150 square meters.

The cause of the fire is being established.
link: https://24.kg/english/211959/
views: 69
Print
Related
Man dies in fire in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Kainar cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire breaks out at Royal Beach resort in Issyk-Kul region
Large fire breaks out at Kelechek market in Osh city at night
Teahouse burns down in Batken
Truck loaded with slate burns down on Osh – Isfana road
Unknown persons burn, stab, shoot 30 dogs and cats dead in Bishkek
Two children die in fire in Issyk-Kul region
Emergencies Ministry: 408 people involved in fire extinguishing near Kaindy
Fast food outlet burns down in Bishkek
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
28 October, Thursday
13:44
Two residential buildings burn down in Batken and Chui regions for 24 hours Two residential buildings burn down in Batken and Chui...
13:20
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 244.9 million people globally
13:13
Man dies in fire in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
13:09
Deputies pass law on emergency situation in economy for the second time
12:11
Kyrgyzstan may raise motor vehicle and property taxes