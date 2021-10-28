14:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 244.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 550,693 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 244,996,373 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,703,960), India (34,215,653), Brazil (21,766,168), France (7,242,180), Russia (8,220,975), Turkey (7,935,977), Great Britain (8,938,965), Italy (4,752,368), Spain (5,006,675), Germany (4,545,665), Argentina (5,284,485), Iran (5,888,100) and Columbia (4,995,694).

At least 4,971,538 people died from the virus, including 741,231 people — in the USA, 606,679— in Brazil, 286,888— in Mexico, 455,653— in India, 140,462— in the UK, 131,954— in Italy and 229,672 — in Russia.

At least 180,989 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,013,503 cases — in Kazakhstan, 184,563— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.
