Deputies pass law on emergency situation in economy for the second time

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed a law on an emergency situation in the economy yesterday at its meeting and sent it to the president for signature. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev told.

According to him, the document contains controversial norms. He is sure that the document is extremely risky for business.

Earlier it became known that the bill was revised after the objections of the president, but the concept remained the same. It should be noted that there is not a single positive example of operation of such a law in the world.