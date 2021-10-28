14:17
USD 84.79
EUR 98.42
RUB 1.22
English

Deputies pass law on emergency situation in economy for the second time

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed a law on an emergency situation in the economy yesterday at its meeting and sent it to the president for signature. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev told.

According to him, the document contains controversial norms. He is sure that the document is extremely risky for business.

Earlier it became known that the bill was revised after the objections of the president, but the concept remained the same. It should be noted that there is not a single positive example of operation of such a law in the world.
link: https://24.kg/english/211953/
views: 125
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan needs creative economy laws
Economy will face difficulties, Akylbek Japarov admits
ADB to allocate $80 million to support economic diversification in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s economy to recover by end of year, but risks persist, ADB warns
Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to recover by 2023
Parliament adopts law on introduction of emergency situation in economy
Economic Forum in St. Petersburg: Why Kyrgyzstan is not represented
Foreign economic activity of Kyrgyzstan to remain suppressed in 2021
Import-dependent industries to benefit from regional economic recovery
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
28 October, Thursday
13:44
Two residential buildings burn down in Batken and Chui regions for 24 hours Two residential buildings burn down in Batken and Chui...
13:20
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 244.9 million people globally
13:13
Man dies in fire in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
13:09
Deputies pass law on emergency situation in economy for the second time
12:11
Kyrgyzstan may raise motor vehicle and property taxes