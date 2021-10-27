Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan makes list of low-income population

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan counts the poor and takes pictures of their houses. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, there are 200,000 poor families in the country.

«We have adopted a strategy for five years. Our policy is clear. We have 200,000 rich families, the middle class is about 1 million. We will raise tariffs and property taxes for them, and, at their expense, we will feed 200,000 poor families and about 200,000 people with disabilities and orphans. Our men will be well cared for in prisons, we will not humiliate them. We want our hospitals to provide good treatment,» Akylbek Japarov said.