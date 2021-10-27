12:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 244.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 391,240 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 244,445,680 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,608,962), India (34,202,202), Brazil (21,748,984), France (7,235,100), Russia (8,185,400), Turkey (7,879,438), Great Britain (8,894,843), Italy (4,747,773), Spain (5,004,143), Germany (4,501,034), Argentina (5,283,000), Iran (5,877,456) and Columbia (4,994,014).

At least 4,962,875 people died from the virus, including 738,877 people — in the USA, 606,246— in Brazil, 286,496— in Mexico, 455,068— in India, 140,253— in the UK, 131,904— in Italy and 228,581 — in Russia.

At least 180,865 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,011,656 cases — in Kazakhstan, 184,233— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.
