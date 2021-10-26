Digital Development Ministry returned to structure of Cabinet of Ministers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree amending some of the decisions of the President of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

The document provides for the inclusion of the Ministry of Digital Development in the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan for the development and implementation of state policy in the field of digitalization and e-government.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that Dastan Dogoev will head the ministry. He headed it before the change in the structure of the Government.