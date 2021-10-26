Former lawyer of Finca Bank goes on hunger strike in front of Government House

Former lawyer of Finca Bank CJSC Asylbek Maksutov went on a hunger strike near the Government House in Bishkek.

According to him, he worked in the bank’s branch in Balykchy. He was fired on July 30. The former lawyer said that he has been suing the bank, as he considers his dismissal to be illegal.

«They discriminated against me in terms of wage. It turned out that my wage was low. I asked to pay me my due, they refused. Then I went to court. Then they called me from work and said that they would pay 300,000 soms, and asked to retract my complaint. I refused. They violated my labor rights. Then they fired me, saying that I had been laid off. On August 24, I turned to the Sverdlovsky District Court with a request to reinstate me. The respondent brought falsified staffing documents to the hearing. It was indicated at the plenum of the Supreme Court that the main and only proof of dismissal is the staffing table. They approved two staffing tables on a non-working day — Sunday. On the basis of these falsified documents, my dismissal was recognized as legal,» he said.

Disagreeing with the ruling of the district court, Asylbek Maksutov appealed to the Bishkek City Court.

«Knowing that the document was falsified, they left the decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court unchanged. I went to the Supreme Court. The hearing will take place in two days. But I no longer trust the court. Therefore, I went on a hunger strike in protest,» he concluded.