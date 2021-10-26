12:31
Authorities look for investors to build sports complex with wrestling rooms

The State Sports Agency of Kyrgyzstan began looking for an investor for the construction of a sports complex with wrestling rooms (women, Greco-Roman and freestyle). The Ministry of Culture informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the training base issue is acute. Athletes train in private rented gyms. At least 1 million soms are allocated from the state budget annually to rent the gyms.

«Absence of own sports hall negatively affects training of members of the national wrestling teams of Kyrgyzstan for large-scale international competitions. Own premises would serve as the basis for the start of the younger generation of wrestlers, and would also save budget money,» the statement says.

Earlier, at the approval of the new Cabinet of Ministers on October 13, the Deputy President of the Women’s Wrestling Federation, Baigazy Kenzhebaev, turned to Akylbek Japarov with a request to provide the wrestlers of the women’s team with a separate training room. He noted that after the athletes won Olympic medals, the influx of those wishing to go in for wrestling increased, but there are no conditions for this — the girls train together with men.

Later, the Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov said that officials began to work out the issue of building a sports hall for the women’s wrestling team. A land plot has already been allocated in Bishkek. They promised that the construction of the hall would begin in the near future.
