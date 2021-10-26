Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 244 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 416,063 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 244,054,440 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,544,971), India (34,189,774), Brazil (21,735,560), France (7,228,331), Russia (8,149,946), Turkey (7,879,438), Great Britain (8,851,104), Italy (4,743,720), Spain (5,002,217), Germany (4,485,437), Argentina (5,281,585), Iran (5,868,360) and Columbia (4,992,586).

At least 4,954,527 people died from the virus, including 737,316 people — in the USA, 605,804— in Brazil, 286,496— in Mexico, 454,712— in India, 139,990— in the UK, 131,856— in Italy and 227,506 — in Russia.

At least 180,741 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,008,555 cases — in Kazakhstan, 183,928— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.