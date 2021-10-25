17:04
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan

Senior Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York Alvin K. Hellerstein denied the motion of the Kyrgyz Republic to appeal the order entered by the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York on July 20, 2021, finding the republic in contempt of violating the court’s automatic worldwide stay under 11 U.S.C. § 362(a) and ordering it to pay the attorney’s fees of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC and Kumtor Operating Company CJSC — Centerra Gold Inc. subsidiaries — as sanction. The court order says.

As the document says, the Kyrgyz Republic moved to appeal as of right, with leave of the court, or in the alternative, directly to the Second Circuit, arguing that the Bankruptcy Court rejected the republic’s claims of sovereign immunity under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

According to the order, the Kyrgyz Republic’s motion was denied because the party was unable to meet the criteria for justifying the appeal.

In the opinion of Alvin Hellerstein, the question presented by Kyrgyzstan does not meet any of the requirements, justifying direct appeal to the Second Circuit and the direct appeal to Second Circuit will not materially advance the termination of the Adversary Proceeding or the Chapter 11 Cases.

Kumtor Gold Company, the Centerra subsidiary that operated the gold mine before the government seized it, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York court in June, just days after mine operations were taken over by Kyrgyz government-appointed managers.

Last month, Judge Beckerman denied a motion from Kumtor Gold Company seeking $1 million per day in sanctions against the Kyrgyz government for its actions in adopting laws concerning the corporate ownership of the mine and making statements about the status of future contracts between the government and Kumtor Gold Company.
link: https://24.kg/english/211564/
views: 86
Print
Related
Ситуация с «Кумтором». Суд отклонил ходатайство Кыргызстана о подаче апелляции
We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov
New York bankruptcy court approves $8 mln Chapter 11 loan for Kumtor Gold Co.
Суд Нью-Йорка одобрил $8 миллионов займа для дочерней компании Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov
Accounts Chamber: 5 billion soms from Kumtor misused
Akylbek Japarov tells about stable work of Kumtor
Kumtor case: Temir Sariev remanded in custody until November 30
Kumtor developments: Kyrgyzstan offers its gold to India
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s NGOs are overly politicized, Sadyr Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan’s NGOs are overly politicized, Sadyr Japarov believes
Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily
25 October, Monday
16:43
Powerlifter Ruslan Sakhbetov wins gold and two silver medals in Kazakhstan Powerlifter Ruslan Sakhbetov wins gold and two silver m...
16:30
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
15:48
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in U23 World Wrestling Championship in Serbia
15:41
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
15:30
New First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce appointed in Kyrgyzstan