A man was killed in a traffic accident that occurred on Bishkek-Torugart road. Seven more people were injured. Traffic Safety Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

Toyota Ipsum and Audi 100 cars collided at about 00.30 on the 44th kilometer of Bishkek — Torugart road (near Kant town).

A total of eight people suffered in the traffic accident. The 21-year-old Audi 100 driver died on the way to the hospital.