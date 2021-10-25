10:59
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 243.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,154,084 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 243,638,377 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,444,228), India (34,175,468), Brazil (21,729,763), France (7,226,974), Russia (8,112,999), Turkey (7,851,775), Great Britain (8,814,735), Italy (4,741,185), Spain (4,997,732), Germany (4,476,078), Argentina (5,280,358), Iran (5,860,844) and Columbia (4,991,050).

 At least 4,947,896 people died from the virus, including 735,941 people — in the USA, 605,644— in Brazil, 286,259— in Mexico, 454,269— in India, 139,950— in the UK, 131,826— in Italy and 226,464 — in Russia.

At least 180,629 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,005,130 cases — in Kazakhstan, 183,569— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/211500/
views: 61
Print
Related
1,367 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248 - in serious condition
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
66 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 180,629 in total
1,303 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 235 - in serious condition
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
119 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 180,467 in total
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily
COVID-19: One-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s NGOs are overly politicized, Sadyr Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan’s NGOs are overly politicized, Sadyr Japarov believes
Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily
25 October, Monday
10:50
Seven people injured, one killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart road Seven people injured, one killed in traffic accident on...
10:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 243.6 million people globally
10:24
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
10:15
Kok-Boru champion of Kyrgyzstan announced
10:10
Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats UAE