Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 243.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,154,084 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 243,638,377 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,444,228), India (34,175,468), Brazil (21,729,763), France (7,226,974), Russia (8,112,999), Turkey (7,851,775), Great Britain (8,814,735), Italy (4,741,185), Spain (4,997,732), Germany (4,476,078), Argentina (5,280,358), Iran (5,860,844) and Columbia (4,991,050).

At least 4,947,896 people died from the virus, including 735,941 people — in the USA, 605,644— in Brazil, 286,259— in Mexico, 454,269— in India, 139,950— in the UK, 131,826— in Italy and 226,464 — in Russia.

At least 180,629 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,005,130 cases — in Kazakhstan, 183,569— in Uzbekistan, 17,486 — in Tajikistan.