President demands from Cabinet of Ministers to provide all information to media

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place today at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

The head of state called on the Cabinet of Ministers to provide access to information. «Give all the information to all journalists. There is no need to hide anything. Our ministers are like dumb. They got used to avoiding responsibility,» he said.

It’s worth noting that this is a fair point. It has become the norm for officials to ignore requests from journalists. However, media inquiries are formed on the basis of citizens’ questions on the most pressing topics and problems that concern them.
