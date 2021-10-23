20:50
We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov

The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, the current Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and the external manager of Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk traveled to Geneva to negotiate with Centerra Gold. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a press conference.

According to him, the Canadian company itself initiated these negotiations on the neutral side.

«There is no secrecy about the negotiations. The Canadian side asked to meet on neutral territory, as they are afraid of arrest in our country. We are considering their proposal. When we make a decision, we’ll tell you everything. We will no longer live as directed. We will do everything in the interests of the state,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York granted the motion of the subsidiaries of Centerra Gold Inc. Kumtor Gold Company (KGC) and Kumtor Operating Company (KOC) on the return of goods to vendors with providing full credit for them.

It is also known that the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has suspended Kyrgyzaltyn JSC from the LBMA Good Delivery List for failing to meet the requirements of the Responsible Sourcing Programme.

It was reported that all information about the negotiations was completely classified.
