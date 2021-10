Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place today at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

The head of state said that Kyrgyzstan would open the border with Tajikistan only after the end of the process of delimitation and demarcation of certain sections of the border.

«We allowed students from Tajikistan to return to study, but we will open the border only after agreement on borders is reached,» he said.