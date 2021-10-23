13:14
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

President reports on fight against corruption, compensation of damage to state

As part of the fight against corruption, people are held accountable regardless of position they hold. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a press conference.

According to him, one of the indicators of the fight against corruption is compensation for the damage caused to the state.

«The fight against corruption is the demand of the people. As part of the fight against this phenomenon, 854 pre-trial proceedings were initiated. The amount of compensated damage reached 7,464 billion soms. The Anti-Corruption Council was established within the fight against corruption, as well as to create favorable conditions for business. Its meeting will be held in the near future,» Sadyr Japarov told.
link: https://24.kg/english/211399/
views: 102
Print
Related
Elections 2021: President promises no ‘gold places’ in party lists
President Sadyr Japarov addresses corrupt officials
SCNS detains relative of ex-head of Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Another rally held on Old Square in Bishkek
Ex-head of Cadastre for Kara-Suu district of Osh region detained
Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov sentenced to fine of 300,000 soms
Accused of illegal enrichment transfer over 6 billion soms to budget
Measure of restraint for Timur Faiziev changed
Zulushev: Accused of corruption do not compensate for damage, but help the state
Corruption at airport: Emir Chukuev placed under house arrest
Popular
Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek
Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan
23 October, Saturday
12:49
Kyrgyzstan continues delimitation of borders with neighbors Kyrgyzstan continues delimitation of borders with neigh...
12:29
President reports on fight against corruption, compensation of damage to state
12:23
Japarov: Strengthening relations with neighbors is one of our main tasks
12:16
Economic growth rate in 2020 becomes lowest in last 20 years
12:03
New York bankruptcy court approves $8 mln Chapter 11 loan for Kumtor Gold Co.