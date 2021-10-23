President reports on fight against corruption, compensation of damage to state

As part of the fight against corruption, people are held accountable regardless of position they hold. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a press conference.

According to him, one of the indicators of the fight against corruption is compensation for the damage caused to the state.

«The fight against corruption is the demand of the people. As part of the fight against this phenomenon, 854 pre-trial proceedings were initiated. The amount of compensated damage reached 7,464 billion soms. The Anti-Corruption Council was established within the fight against corruption, as well as to create favorable conditions for business. Its meeting will be held in the near future,» Sadyr Japarov told.